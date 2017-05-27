Major crimes team still searching for suspect in Hermiston shooting

Major crimes team still searching for suspect in Hermiston shootingPosted: Updated:
Pasco vs Todd Beamer- Boy's Soccer 4A State Championship Live Look
Pasco Car Fire
Hermiston Shooting
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by hand in College Place
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
Near Ephrata, WA - A 64-year-old Richland man was killed in a glider crash Friday afternoon May 26 about eight miles west of Ephrata. According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff's Office, Kyle Roberson was piloting a sailplane when it crashed into a remote farm field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest late in the afternoon, killing Roberson died on impact. Roberson's body is in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staf...
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week.
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.
Local student overcomes language barrier in two years; gets accepted to university
For many adults, but especially for children and teenagers, adapting to a new country can be a challenge.
73-year-old robbery victim recalls the attack six months later
Ten days ago, a 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy was sentenced to nearly four years in a juvenile detention center for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery at her home.
Spromberg Fire now 93% contained
There were no significant changes to report overnight on the Spromberg Fire.
Memorial account created for WWPD Officer Nick Henzel
With great sadness and an extremely heavy heart, the Walla Walla Police Department announces the passing of Officer Nicholas "Nick" Henzel.
The Richland Regatta is back: June 9th - 11th
It's that time of year again! The Richland Regatta is back in the Tri-Cities, and the races begin June 9th and go through to June 11th!
FBI and Granger police jointly investigating armed robbery at US Bank
An armed robbery occurred at the US Bank on Main Street in Granger around 3:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
Multiple dead after accident in Grant County
The latest from the Grant Count Sheriff's Office
