Major crimes team still searching for suspect in Hermiston shooting

UPDATE: We've now learned that Hermiston Police have listed 34-year-old Tyree Houfmuse as a person of interest in the case, saying that they would like to speak with him. Anyone who can help them get in touch with him, or knows where he might be is asked to call the Hermiston Police Department at 541-567-5519.

They have described him as a 6-foot-1 man, weighing between 200-240 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose tattoo on the side of his neck.

_____________________________________________________________________

HERMISTON, WA.-- A major crimes team led by the Hermiston Police Department is currently investigating a death at the Viewcrest Apartments on SW 13th Place in Hermiston.

Hermiston Police received at call of shots fired at the apartment complex at 2:30 Saturday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive person who was declared dead at the scene. There was only one witness left at the scene as well.

Currently, the major crimes unit, made up of the Hermiston Police Department, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Pendleton Police Department, Pilot Rock Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff, Boardman Police Department, and other agencies, is working on talking to witnesses and assessing the crime scene.

They say there is currently no danger to the public. However, residents in the neighborhood are still worried after the incident.

We spoke with one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, but heard the gunshots outside her apartment, and told KNDU that her husband, "Had seen a couple women duck by a car... and we heard women screaming and men screaming and a couple cars peeling off."

Right now, Hermiston Police have yet to identify the victim. They also do not have a suspect in custody.

We will update this story when we learn more details.