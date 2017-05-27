Warrant issued for arrest of suspect in Hermiston shooting death

6-2-17 UPDATE:

HERMISTON, OR - A warrant for the arrest of Tyree Houfmuse has been issued for his alleged involvement in the death of James Cragun on May 27th, 2017 in Hermiston, OR.

The Chief of Police with Hermiston Police Department released the following statement in regards to the suspect in the recent Hermiston shooting.

“We wanted to push this information out in hopes a member of the public either in our area or in the Pacific Northwest would assist by calling their local authorities if they know the whereabouts of Mr. Houfmuse. This investigation is still very active as an incredible amount of physical evidence has been seized and will be processed by the Oregon State Police crime lab. We continue to work diligently with the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office to hopefully bring some closure to this horrific event.”

A picture of Tyree Quaddray Houfmuse is attached. The Hermiston Police Department encourages citizens to contact their local authorities if they know the whereabouts of Mr. Houfmuse.

Houfmuse has aliases such as Tyree Q Houffmuse, Tyree Houfmuse, Tyree Guaddray Houfmuse, Tyree Quaddray Houfmuse, and Tyree Q. Houfmuse.

Houfmuse's date of birth is 05/30/1982. He is African American with black hair and brown eyes, 6'1", 240 lbs., and stocky.

His last known address is 8112 S. Court #J, Tacoma, WA.

He has several tattoos of animals, shapes, flowers, letters, and names.

----------------------------------------------------

5-30-17 UPDATE:

HERMISTON, OR - On May 27th 2017 at about 2:31 a.m., Hermiston Police Department and Umatilla County Fire District 1 units were dispatched to a report of a shooting with one male who had been shot at 525 SW 13th Place. The first officer arrived and found 38-year-old James John Cragun non-responsive. He began CPR and when EMS arrived a few minutes later, they took over resuscitation efforts. Unfortunately, those efforts were not successful and Cragun passed away.

Investigators would like to speak with Tyree Houfmuse about this incident. He is a person of interest at this time. Houfmuse is an African American adult male; he is 34 years old; about 6’1” and approximately 200-240 lbs. Houfmuse has several tattoos including a large rose on the left side of his neck/throat area. If you know his whereabouts please call the Hermiston Police Department at (541) 567-5519.

----------------------------------------------------

5-27-17 UPDATE:

HERMISTON, OR - We've now learned that Hermiston Police have listed 34-year-old Tyree Houfmuse as a person of interest in the case, saying that they would like to speak with him. Anyone who can help them get in touch with him, or knows where he might be is asked to call the Hermiston Police Department at 541-567-5519.

They have described him as a 6-foot-1 man, weighing between 200-240 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a rose tattoo on the side of his neck.

----------------------------------------------------

5-27-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

HERMISTON, OR - A major crimes team led by the Hermiston Police Department is currently investigating a death at the Viewcrest Apartments on SW 13th Place in Hermiston.

Hermiston Police received at call of shots fired at the apartment complex at 2:30 Saturday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive person who was declared dead at the scene. There was only one witness left at the scene as well.

Currently, the major crimes unit, made up of the Hermiston Police Department, Milton-Freewater Police Department, Pendleton Police Department, Pilot Rock Police Department, Umatilla County Sheriff, Boardman Police Department, and other agencies, is working on talking to witnesses and assessing the crime scene.

They say there is currently no danger to the public. However, residents in the neighborhood are still worried after the incident.

We spoke with one resident, who wished to remain anonymous, but heard the gunshots outside her apartment, and told KNDU that her husband, "Had seen a couple women duck by a car... and we heard women screaming and men screaming and a couple cars peeling off."

Right now, Hermiston Police have yet to identify the victim. They also do not have a suspect in custody.

We will update this story when we learn more details.