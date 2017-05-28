Fire burns 20 acres in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, WA.-- Benton Count Fire District 4 and Benton County Fire District 2 were called to the scene of a fire near Harrington Road on Saturday night.

Right now, firefighters are not aware of how the burn began, but they're saying that it started around 8:00 PM. As Dave Sandretto, of BCFD2, told KNDU, the fire was tough to get to because of the rocky, hilly terrain where it began. However, because of the higher level of fuel moisture, and the dropping temperatures, firefighter were able to fully contain and extinguish the flames by midnight.

According to Ed Dunbar, of BCFD4, the flames burned 20 acres. However no buildings were threatened, and nobody was injured.

