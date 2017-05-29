Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Posted by Mackenzie Maynard, Anchor / Reporter
WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront. 

One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith. 

"I had shaved ice machine and he had money we got together bought a shed and started and thought lets have money on the weekends and it grew and grew" Hernandez told us. His house was zoned both commercially and residentially in College Place so they decided to sell out of his driveway. "I own a house that zoned commercial and residential in College Place so we just put a stand in the driveway" Hernandez says. 

There is certainly a special process to their shaved ice. They tell us they make their own circular blocks of ice, shave it down, add flavoring and even sometimes ice cream. They have over thirty different flavors, but that wasn't always the case as Hernandez tells us,"we started out with 7 flavors and believe it or not, our first start we didn't have pineapple flavor".

While their storefront is currently located in Walla Walla, they're hoping to one day soon make it back to college place. Tkachev tells us, "our big following is from College Place so we want to pay them back and go back there. That's our roots and we're going to go back there our special little town". 

