Hometown Proud: Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice
WALLA WALLA, WA- Pineapple Pete's Shaved Ice started in College Place out of a shed and they've since outgrown that shed and moved into a storefront. One of the owners told us the shed was, "10 by 13 and it was for two summers we were operating from that" says Slvic Tkachev. Five years ago Tkachev and his co-owner Marc Hernandez were co-workers facing cutbacks at work and that's what sparked this leap of faith. "I had shaved ice machine and he had mon...
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.
Hometown Proud: Lexington veterinarian helping livestock
LEXINGTON, OR.-- Dick Temple has been a veterinarian for decades, and he's spent three of them in Lexington. Since the area is so filled with livestock, his usual patients can weigh a few-hundred pounds.
Hometown Proud: Grain & cattle growing agriculture industry
LEXINGTON, OR.-- If you're driving through the farms and fields surrounding Lexington, you've probably realized that you're in a kingdom of agriculture... and if that's the case, then the Thompsons could be considered the royal family.
Hometown Proud: A gardening club unlike any other in Umatilla
For this week's Hometown Proud, reporter Rex Carlin learned that one Umatilla club has been keeping the city looking good since the 1930s.
Hometown Proud: Some unique Oregon history in the town of Umatilla
For this week's segment of Hometown Proud, we got a one-stop-shop history lesson for Umatilla's past.
Hometown Proud: A one-stop-shop for prescriptions and pop in Hermiston
For our first Hometown Proud story of this year, we visited Hermiston to find out what makes the people there proud of their hometown.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Catching a bite at the Cougar Den in White Swan
The Cougar Den is home to the only restaurant in White Swan, but that's not all they have to offer.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Free history lessons await at the Franklin County Museum in Pasco
Today was one of the first times our reporter Haley Gibbs really got the chance to explore Pasco, and because she wanted to know everything there is to know, she visited the Franklin County Museum to get the story.
HOMETOWN PROUD: Viera's Bakery in Pasco
All you have to do is walk into Viera's Bakery, and you'll know everything is baked fresh.
Man transported to Harborview after mobile home fire
The man injured in a Pasco mobile home fire Sunday night is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burns to his hands, feet, and legs.More >>
Richland Police find shell casings near jokers
Richland Police are investigating after finding shell casings near Jokers early Monday morning.More >>
18-year-old arrested in connection to fire in College Place
Officers in College Place have arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection to a fire at Lions Park from over the weekend.More >>
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week.More >>
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.More >>
Local student overcomes language barrier in two years; gets accepted to university
For many adults, but especially for children and teenagers, adapting to a new country can be a challenge.More >>
73-year-old robbery victim recalls the attack six months later
Ten days ago, a 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy was sentenced to nearly four years in a juvenile detention center for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery at her home.More >>
Spromberg Fire now 93% contained
There were no significant changes to report overnight on the Spromberg Fire.More >>
Memorial account created for WWPD Officer Nick Henzel
With great sadness and an extremely heavy heart, the Walla Walla Police Department announces the passing of Officer Nicholas “Nick” Henzel.More >>
