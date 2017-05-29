18-year-old arrested in connection to fire in College Place

COLLEGE PLACE, WA - Officers in College Place have arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection to a fire at Lions Park from over the weekend. Police and Firefighters responded to a fire in the tree line at Lions Park on the 800 Block of Southeast Larch Avenue.

The fire was burning about 100 feet from nearby homes, so crews warned the people living on Covey Court and Sentry Drive. No injuries or property damage has been reported. College Place Police interviewed an 18-year-old man and took him into custody without incident.

The boy has been booked into the Walla Walla County Corrections facility and is facing charges of Reckless Burning.

Walla Walla Rural Fire Department District 4, the Walla Walla Police Department and the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office all responded to help with the fire.