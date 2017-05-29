Richland Police find shell casings near jokersPosted: Updated:
Man transported to Harborview after mobile home fire
The man injured in a Pasco mobile home fire Sunday night is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burns to his hands, feet, and legs.
Richland Police find shell casings near jokers
Richland Police are investigating after finding shell casings near Jokers early Monday morning.
18-year-old arrested in connection to fire in College Place
Officers in College Place have arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection to a fire at Lions Park from over the weekend.
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
Near Ephrata, WA - A 64-year-old Richland man was killed in a glider crash Friday afternoon May 26 about eight miles west of Ephrata. According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff's Office, Kyle Roberson was piloting a sailplane when it crashed into a remote farm field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest late in the afternoon, killing Roberson died on impact. Roberson's body is in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staf...
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week.
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.
Local student overcomes language barrier in two years; gets accepted to university
For many adults, but especially for children and teenagers, adapting to a new country can be a challenge.
73-year-old robbery victim recalls the attack six months later
Ten days ago, a 14-year-old Tri-Cities boy was sentenced to nearly four years in a juvenile detention center for helping tape a 73-year-old woman to a chair during a robbery at her home.
Spromberg Fire now 93% contained
There were no significant changes to report overnight on the Spromberg Fire.
Memorial account created for WWPD Officer Nick Henzel
With great sadness and an extremely heavy heart, the Walla Walla Police Department announces the passing of Officer Nicholas "Nick" Henzel.
