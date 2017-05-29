Richland Police find shell casings near jokers - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Richland Police find shell casings near jokers

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are investigating after finding shell casings near Jokers early Monday morning. An on duty sergeant with RPD tells NBC Right Now, they responded to reports of shots fired just before 1:00 a.m.

Officers can't say a lot right now because it is an active investigation. But they have told us no injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. 

