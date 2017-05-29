Man and woman found with gunshot wounds; third victim dropped off at hospital

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating after finding a man and woman with gunshot wounds late Sunday night. Police Responded to a report of shots fired in the alley at the 300 Block of North 9th Street around 9:30 p.m.

Medics took the victims to a nearby hospital. The male victim is in his mid-twenties, is in critical condition and has since been transferred to Harborview Medical Center. The female victim is also in her mid-twenties and suffered a non-life threatening wound.

Around the same time, another male gunshot victim was dropped off at a local hospital. Police tell NBC Right Now this man was also in his mid-twenties and was suffering a serious wound.

Right now, police think all three people were involved in a dispute which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.

YPD is still investigating.