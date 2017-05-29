Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - One man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing someone after a domestic dispute in Ellensburg. Police responded to the intersection of East Tacoma Avenue and South Sprague Street just before 9:30 Sunday night.

When officers got on scene, they found an 18-year-old boy with non-life threatening stab wounds and slashes. Medics took the boy to Kittitas Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Police arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the stabbing. He's now facing charges of first degree assault.

This is a developing story.