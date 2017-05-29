Man transported to Harborview after mobile home fire

PASCO, WA - The man injured in a Pasco mobile home fire Sunday night is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burns to his hands, feet, and legs.

Firefighters tell NBC Right Now, the man went inside while he was barbecuing on his back deck then, he came back outside to his entire deck in flames. Those flames spread and destroyed the home.

Firefighters say nearby neighbors tried their best to help in anyway they could.

Adelina Ramos saw the fire happened and said, "We were just in the park having some fun, enjoying with the family, and we saw this and we couldn't just go. We had to stop and see how we could help or something."

A Pasco Batallion Chief says barbecuing with charcoal can be very dangerous in the hot weather, especially on a wooden deck.