Firefighters investigating fire in Zintel Canyon

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters are still investigating what caused a brush fire in Zintel Canyon. People living in the area saw flames over the hill and called 911 around 5:00 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters tell us at first, the fire was threatening nearby homes. However, Captain Nathan Rabee with the Kennewick Fire Department says, "Right now there doesn't appear to be any damage to the home but it was very close to infringing on some of the structures on the top of the hill though."

Luckily, no injuries have been reported. Right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.