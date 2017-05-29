Firefighters investigating fire in Zintel CanyonPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Fatal accident blocks southbound lanes of SR 395 for five hours
Fatal accident blocks southbound lanes of SR 395 for five hours
On May 29th at around 5:00 a.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-395 24 miles south of Ritzville fell asleep and the vehicle rolled, killing the passenger.More >>
On May 29th at around 5:00 a.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-395 24 miles south of Ritzville fell asleep and the vehicle rolled, killing the passenger.More >>
2017 looks to be a record sweet cherry crop
2017 looks to be a record sweet cherry crop
The 2017 Pacific Northwest sweet cherry crop is forecast at 22.7 million, but it could easily exceed the 23.2 million-box record set in 2014.More >>
The 2017 Pacific Northwest sweet cherry crop is forecast at 22.7 million, but it could easily exceed the 23.2 million-box record set in 2014.More >>
Firefighters investigating fire in Zintel Canyon
Firefighters investigating fire in Zintel Canyon
Firefighters are still investigating what caused a brush fire in Zintel Canyon.More >>
Firefighters are still investigating what caused a brush fire in Zintel Canyon.More >>
Man transported to Harborview after mobile home fire
Man transported to Harborview after mobile home fire
The man injured in a Pasco mobile home fire Sunday night is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burns to his hands, feet, and legs.More >>
The man injured in a Pasco mobile home fire Sunday night is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burns to his hands, feet, and legs.More >>
Richland Police find shell casings near jokers
Richland Police find shell casings near jokers
Richland Police are investigating after finding shell casings near Jokers early Monday morning.More >>
Richland Police are investigating after finding shell casings near Jokers early Monday morning.More >>
18-year-old arrested in connection to fire in College Place
18-year-old arrested in connection to fire in College Place
Officers in College Place have arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection to a fire at Lions Park from over the weekend.More >>
Officers in College Place have arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection to a fire at Lions Park from over the weekend.More >>
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
Richland man dies in glider crash near EphrataNear Ephrata, WA - A 64-year-old Richland man was killed in a glider crash Friday afternoon May 26 about eight miles west of Ephrata. According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff's Office, Kyle Roberson was piloting a sailplane when it crashed into a remote farm field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest late in the afternoon, killing Roberson died on impact. Roberson’s body is in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staf...More >>Near Ephrata, WA - A 64-year-old Richland man was killed in a glider crash Friday afternoon May 26 about eight miles west of Ephrata. According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff's Office, Kyle Roberson was piloting a sailplane when it crashed into a remote farm field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest late in the afternoon, killing Roberson died on impact. Roberson’s body is in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staf...More >>
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week.More >>
You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week.More >>
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
Hometown Proud: Plowing crops by horse in College Place
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.More >>
For three years, Hayshaker Farm has been doing things a little differently.More >>
Local student overcomes language barrier in two years; gets accepted to university
Local student overcomes language barrier in two years; gets accepted to university
For many adults, but especially for children and teenagers, adapting to a new country can be a challenge.More >>
For many adults, but especially for children and teenagers, adapting to a new country can be a challenge.More >>