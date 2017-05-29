Fatal accident blocks southbound lanes of SR 395 for five hours

RITZVILLE, WA (AP) - A mother was killed after her son fell asleep at the wheel along U.S. Highway 395 in Adams County.

---------------------------------------------

5-29-17 UPDATE:

RITZVILLE, WA - On May 29th at around 5:00 a.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-395 24 miles south of Ritzville fell asleep and the vehicle rolled, killing the passenger.

---------------------------------------------

5-29-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

