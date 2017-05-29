Honoring the fallen in Yakima on Memorial DayPosted: Updated:
Honoring the fallen in Yakima on Memorial Day
Wapato ranked poorest city in state of Washington
Yakima laywers file paperwork to recall county clerk Janelle Riddle
The popularity and problems of dual language programs
Fire forces hundreds to evacuate homes near Leavenworth
Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls
Dive Rescue and search and rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.
Honoring the fallen in Yakima on Memorial Day
Some 1.3 million men and women in uniform have given their lives protecting American ideals in war.
Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Ellensburg
One man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing someone after a domestic dispute in Ellensburg.
Man and woman found with gunshot wounds; third victim dropped off at hospital
Yakima Police are investigating after finding a man and woman with gunshot wounds late Sunday night.
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
Wapato ranked poorest city in state of Washington
With more than one third of the population living in poverty, Wapato was ranked as the poorest city in the state of Washington by Organization 24-7 Wall Street.
Spromberg Fire now 93% contained
There were no significant changes to report overnight on the Spromberg Fire.
Yakima lawyers file paperwork to recall county clerk Janelle Riddle
Efforts are underway in Yakima County to recall the county clerk, Janelle Riddle.
Sunnyside Police find armed robbery suspect
The suspect in the El Charrito restaurant robbery case has been identified and taken into custody.
Superintendent Reykdal unveils long-term vision for K-12 education in WA
Today, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal outlined his long-term vision for K-12 education and framework for meeting the state Supreme Court's decision in McCleary v. Washington at a press conference in Olympia.
