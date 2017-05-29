Honoring the fallen in Yakima on Memorial Day

YAKIMA, WA - Some 1.3 million men and women in uniform have given their lives protecting American ideals in war. Earlier today in Yakima, there was a memorial service held for those heroes at the Korean and Vietnam Wall in Sarg Hubbard Park.

Dozens of people were there as a wreath was laid at the wall. There was also a 21-gun salute. Veterans say they realize today is also one that many Americans tend to celebrate.

"Picnics? Okay. Just remember. Boating trips? Okay. Just remember. Backyard barbecues? Alright. Just, remember," said one veteran at the memorial service.

"The question we veterans are constantly asked by non-veterans on Memorial Day: 'How do you feel on this Memorial Day?'" said Vick Wood, Commander with the Yakima Warriors Association. "I feel Christmas, because they all gave me the gift of freedom. I feel Thanksgiving, because they gave me the blessing of their company and their friendship. I feel the Fourth of July because we should light up the skies with the red, white, and blue in their memory. I also feel a responsibility to remember, to honor, and to forever keep the memories alive."

There are more than a dozen names of military service members who died in the Korean and Vietnam War. There is also a section for those who have died in the war on terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.