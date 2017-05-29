Body of 25-year-old who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls found

5-30-17 UPDATE:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The body of missing 25-year-old Cade Prophet of Spokane was located.

Crews recovered Prophet's body after he fell over Palouse Falls around 2:30 p.m. on Memorial Day. Columbia Basin Dive Rescue, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies, and other local agencies began the recovery efforts around 9:30 this morning, after calling off the search when it got dark last night.

Crews set up on top of the canyon where he fell from, and divers took turns going down into the water.

"The area down here can be risky," said Capt. Rick Roschleau with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. "Even for prepared divers, it can be risky."

Because of the dangers, authorities urge people who visit Palouse Falls to be safe around the cliffs, and not to get too close to the edges.

5-30-17 UPDATE:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies, Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and multiple other law agencies are continuing their search for a man who fell off a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park Monday afternoon. A 25-year-old man from the Spokane area was with his girlfriend trying to take a selfie when he fell off the cliff upriver from the falls.

5-29-17 ORIGINAL STORY:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Dive Rescue and search and rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say the 25-year-old man from the Spokane area was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend when he fell above the falls off of the back side of the cliffs. It happened around 2:30 this afternoon and the man hasn't been seen since.

Dive Rescue crews are assessing the safety of the water before crews enter the water to search for the man. Crews also told NBC Right Now that they believe this is now a recovery operation.

