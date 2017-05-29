Body of 25-year-old who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls foundPosted: Updated:
Honoring the fallen in Tri-Cities on Memorial Day
Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls
Goodwill Dumpster Man
Zintel Canyon Fire Update
Lake View Mobile Home Fire Update
Body of 25-year-old who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls found
Dive Rescue and search and rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.More >>
Names of three people who died in Grant County accident released
Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison today released the names of the three people killed in a two-vehicle collision last Thursday at Adams Road South and Frenchman Hills Road.More >>
WAPC issues snake bite seasonal health alert
Washington summer is quickly approaching and hiking season is upon us, bringing ample opportunities to interact with Washington's native wildlife--including snakes.More >>
Major crimes team still searching for suspect in Hermiston shooting
34-year-old Tyree Houfmuse is now a person of interest, and anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Hermiston Police at 541-567-5519.More >>
Veteran officer retires after 31-year career
Officer Tim Bennett will be retiring from the Walla Walla Police Department on May 31st.More >>
Two car crash blocks Hwy 12 near Wallula
Traffic along Highway 12 was backed up because of a two car accident in front of the Boise Paper.More >>
President Trump's budget could devastate wheat exports, experts say
Wheat experts from Washington and Idaho say the agriculture cuts in President Donald Trump's budget proposal would have a devastating impact on U.S. wheat exports.More >>
600 patient records breached at Trios Health
600 patient records breached at Trios Health
KENNEWICK, WA- Trios Health has terminated an employee after finding out they accessed multiple patient records without permission. So far, an internal investigation shows electronic health records of about 600 patients have been accessed by that employee. This took place between October 2013 and March of this year. Elizabeth Rice, the director of Health Information Management, says each time this violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as "HIPAA&...More >>
Honoring the fallen in Tri-Cities on Memorial Day
Memorial Day is often met with celebrations and fun with friends and family, but here in the Tri-Cities, many people took the time to remember what this day is really all about.More >>
Fatal accident blocks southbound lanes of SR 395 for five hours
On May 29th at around 5:00 a.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-395 24 miles south of Ritzville fell asleep and the vehicle rolled, killing the passenger.More >>
