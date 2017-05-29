Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse FallsPosted: Updated:
Honoring the fallen in Tri-Cities on Memorial Day
Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls
Goodwill Dumpster Man
Zintel Canyon Fire Update
Lake View Mobile Home Fire Update
Honoring the fallen in Tri-Cities on Memorial Day
Memorial Day is often met with celebrations and fun with friends and family, but here in the Tri-Cities, many people took the time to remember what this day is really all about.
Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls
Dive Rescue and search and rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.
Fatal accident blocks southbound lanes of SR 395 for five hours
On May 29th at around 5:00 a.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-395 24 miles south of Ritzville fell asleep and the vehicle rolled, killing the passenger.
2017 looks to be a record sweet cherry crop
The 2017 Pacific Northwest sweet cherry crop is forecast at 22.7 million, but it could easily exceed the 23.2 million-box record set in 2014.
Firefighters investigating fire in Zintel Canyon
Firefighters are still investigating what caused a brush fire in Zintel Canyon.
Man transported to Harborview after mobile home fire
The man injured in a Pasco mobile home fire Sunday night is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burns to his hands, feet, and legs.
Richland Police find shell casings near jokers
Richland Police are investigating after finding shell casings near Jokers early Monday morning.
18-year-old arrested in connection to fire in College Place
Officers in College Place have arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection to a fire at Lions Park from over the weekend.
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
Richland man dies in glider crash near Ephrata
Near Ephrata, WA - A 64-year-old Richland man was killed in a glider crash Friday afternoon May 26 about eight miles west of Ephrata. According to a press release from Grant County Sheriff's Office, Kyle Roberson was piloting a sailplane when it crashed into a remote farm field near Baird Springs Road Northwest and Road J-Northwest late in the afternoon, killing Roberson died on impact. Roberson's body is in the care of Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison, whose staf...
The local economic impact of state tournaments in our area
You may have noticed it's been a little more crowded here in the Tri-Cities this week.
