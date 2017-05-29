Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Dive Rescue and search and rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say the 25-year-old man from the Spokane area was trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend when he fell above the falls off of the back side of the cliffs. It happened around 2:30 this afternoon and the man hasn't been seen since.

Dive Rescue crews are assessing the safety of the water before crews enter the water to search for the man. Crews also told NBC Right Now that they believe this is now a recovery operation.

This is a developing story.