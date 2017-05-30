Man transported to Harborview after motorcycle accident - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man transported to Harborview after motorcycle accident

NEAR MABTON, WA - A Sunnyside man is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a motorcycle accident near Mabton. It happened just after 9:00 Monday night on the 1500 Block of Alderdale Road.

Washington State Patrol says 49-year-old Noe Medelez was driving his motorcycle westbound when he didn't negotiate the curve and left the road. Troopers don't think alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

Medics transported Medelez to Harborview and his passenger, Norma Gallegos of Grandview, was taken to Kadlec for her injuries. 

The accident is under investigation.

