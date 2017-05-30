Two car crash blocks Hwy 12 near Wallula

WALLULA, WA - Traffic along Highway 12 was backed up because of a two car accident in front of the Boise Paper. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that 33-year-old Michael G. Hoffer of West Richland was leaving the plant in a Mazda and tried turning eastbound onto Hwy. 12 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was hit by an oncoming Dodge pickup truck, driven by 32-year-old Marcelino Aviles Azpeitia.

Mulitple agencies responded and the Washington State Department of Transportation closed the road.

Hoffer was transported by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. Life flight responded, but took off without anyone inside. The other driver wasn't injured.

Troopers say they will be on scene investigating and cleaning up for a couple hours and are warning drivers to be cautious.

Right now, the accident is under investigation.