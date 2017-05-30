600 patient records breached at Trios HealthPosted: Updated:
Honoring the fallen in Tri-Cities on Memorial Day
Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls
Goodwill Dumpster Man
Zintel Canyon Fire Update
Lake View Mobile Home Fire Update
Two car crash blocks Hwy 12 near Wallula
Traffic along Highway 12 was backed up because of a two car accident in front of the Boise Paper.
President Trump's budget could devastate wheat exports, experts say
Wheat experts from Washington and Idaho say the agriculture cuts in President Donald Trump's budget proposal would have a devastating impact on U.S. wheat exports.
Search underway for man who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls
Dive Rescue and search and rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.
600 patient records breached at Trios Health
KENNEWICK, WA- Trios Health has terminated an employee after finding out they accessed multiple patient records without permission. So far, an internal investigation shows electronic health records of about 600 patients have been accessed by that employee. This took place between October 2013 and March of this year. Elizabeth Rice, the director of Health Information Management, says each time this violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as "HIPAA&...
Honoring the fallen in Tri-Cities on Memorial Day
Memorial Day is often met with celebrations and fun with friends and family, but here in the Tri-Cities, many people took the time to remember what this day is really all about.
Fatal accident blocks southbound lanes of SR 395 for five hours
On May 29th at around 5:00 a.m., the driver of a vehicle traveling northbound on SR-395 24 miles south of Ritzville fell asleep and the vehicle rolled, killing the passenger.
2017 looks to be a record sweet cherry crop
The 2017 Pacific Northwest sweet cherry crop is forecast at 22.7 million, but it could easily exceed the 23.2 million-box record set in 2014.
Firefighters investigating fire in Zintel Canyon
Firefighters are still investigating what caused a brush fire in Zintel Canyon.
Man transported to Harborview after mobile home fire
The man injured in a Pasco mobile home fire Sunday night is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for burns to his hands, feet, and legs.
Richland Police find shell casings near jokers
Richland Police are investigating after finding shell casings near Jokers early Monday morning.
