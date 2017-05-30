"If you can’t feed a hundred people, then feed just one.” - Mother Teresa

One in five kids in Washington lives in a home that struggles daily to put food on the table. Gardeners we can help the hungry in our community...!

The "Plant a row for the Hungry" is a people helping people initiative to provide the hungry with fresh produce from local gardens. The program was started in 1995 by the Garden Writers Association. It's run locally by WSU Master Gardeners and last year more than 40,000 lbs of healthy, nutritious produce was donated to local food banks in the Tri-Cities. Master Gardener Bill Dixon says it's pretty easy to help those in need - Just plant an extra row of vegetables for a food bank. There are 15 food banks in the Tri-Cities that are always looking for fresh garden produce... For the complete list and drop off hours click HERE.

"Plant a Row" will also provide free seeds and plant starts when available. Contact the coordinators for more information...

Plant a Row Coordinators:

Bill Dixon

(509) 531-5913

wtdixon3@gmail.com



Alicia Boyd

(509) 947-4091

alicialane@gocougs.wsu.edu

A need to give a shout out to all the WSU Master Gardeners and Tri City Garden Supply for helping turn my brown thumb, GREEN!

It's okay to get your hands a little dirty!

Monty