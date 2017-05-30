President Trump's budget could devastate wheat exports, experts say

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - Wheat experts from Washington and Idaho say the agriculture cuts in President Donald Trump's budget proposal would have a devastating impact on U.S. wheat exports.

U.S. wheat farmers are already facing historic competition from overseas producers, and experts say Trump's budget would only make things worse.

The Trump administration has proposed slashing conservation programs, food aid, crop insurance and trade programs that help sell American wheat to foreign buyers.

Michelle Hennings, executive director of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers, says those cuts would be especially painful for many farmers in the U.S. Northwest.

Hennings says many Washington growers need about $6 per bushel to break even, yet prices have been hovering below $5 for months.