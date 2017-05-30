Veteran officer retires after 31-year career

WALLA WALLA, WA - Officer Tim Bennett with the Walla Walla Police Department is retiring on May 31st, after 31 years of service.

The following is a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department:

"Officer Tim Bennett will be retiring from the Walla Walla Police Department on May 31st. He began his law enforcement career with the Richland (WA) Police Department as a Reserve Police Officer in 1985. He was still attending the Reserve Police Academy when he was hired full-time with WWPD on April 7, 1986.

"Bennett has held numerous positions while serving the community. Shortly after finishing the Basic Law Enforcement Academy in November of 1987,

"Bennett accepted an offer to work undercover in the Walla Walla City/County Drug Unit. He returned to Patrol in 1989. In 1991, he taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program to area youth, instructing both the 5th and 8th grade programs for five years, and spending the summer months working night shift on Patrol.

"From 1995-1998, he moved to Investigations and worked adult felony crimes. He later returned to Patrol before being selected as one of the original five Community Policing Officers. Bennett was also an Entry Team Member on the Emergency Services Unit SWAT Team from 1989-1998, and continued on as a Crisis Negotiator.

"For the past ten years, he has been assigned as the Public Information Officer, Crime Free Rental Housing Coordinator, Pre-Employment Background Investigator, and serves as the regional Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s Law Enforcement Liaison. He has also been an integral part of the department’s successful crime prevention and community outreach programs, to include the annual Citizens Academy and National Night Out.

"He has been involved with the Walla Walla County Traffic Safety/DUI Task Force for over 20 years. During this time, Bennett assisted with presenting the “Every 15 Minutes” program at high schools throughout Walla Walla County, teaching in the classrooms and being the emcee for their assemblies.

"He served on the executive board of the Washington Council of Police & Sheriffs for six years, and also served on the board of the Walla Walla Police Guild, holding several positions over his career."