Four new businesses move into Queensgate Vintner's Square

RICHLAND, WA - The Queensgate area of Richland is growing at a rapid pace with businesses moving into the area all the time. This includes four new ones that just recently opened their doors for business.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with one of the people working to build the area's commercial presence, which is quickly becoming a center of attention.

Seattle-based MOD Pizza opened its doors in Queensgate on Friday, and the lines have been packed pretty much non-stop since then.

Ulta Beauty, Mattress Firm, and Party City also just opened in the Vintner Square Development, and Richland's Economic Manager, Zach Ratkai, says there's a reason national chains are so successful in the Tri-Cities.

"Residents of the Tri-Cities know what they want," said Ratkai, "as well as we are a national attractor with some of our Hanford jobs, and a lot of people that come in here and work for a couple of months and then head out...and I think people are really looking for the familiar outlets that they've had across the country and they know what's successful."

Ratkai says even though the area might not be in the center of town, home building in West Richland and outer areas of Richland and Kennewick have made the Queensgate area more centralized now than in years prior.

To add to that list of businesses moving into the Queensgate area, Panera Bread will soon be moving onto the corner of Duportail Street and Queensgate Drive.

Ratkai says the development in this area isn't finished, and they're always looking for new tenants to fill the newly-built spaces.