Clerk and customer treated for minor injuries after armed robbery

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is still looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. At the Ahtanum General Store on the 8300 Block of Ahtanum Road.

Deputies say two possibly Hispanic men wearing dark clothing and blue bandanas on their faces came inside holding guns. The suspects demanded the money and told the clerk and a customer inside the store to get on the ground.

One suspect took the cash from the register, then allegedly kicked the clerk on his head. The other suspect allegedly kicked the customers foot before running away. The clerk says the suspects may have got into a nearby car.

Medics treated the clerk and the customer for minor injuries.

Deputies say this robbery is very similar to other robberies in Yakima and Union Gap.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (509) 574-2500.