Pasco Police officer faces rape charges

Pasco, WA - Charges have been filed against a Pasco Police.

According to court documents, Anthony Haworth, 38, who is also a former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, raped and sexually assaulted a teenage victim several times between 2008-2013.

The documents, prepared by a Walla Walla Police Detective, say that when the victim was about 15, she noticed a hole in a wall that would allow someone to watch her. In another incident, when she was 17, she drank alcohol with Haworth became intoxicated, and he took advantage of her.

The paperwork even notes, that during a search of Haworth's electronic devices, investigators found several nude photographs of the teen when she was about 18.

Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant says the case was handled over in Walla Walla County to avoid any kind of conflict of interest.

From the investigation, four four felony charges have been filed, including indecent liberties, third-degree rape and voyeurism.

Court documents note that during the investigation, detectives interviewed Haworth, and he denied the allegations.

On June 6th he is expected to stand before a Franklin County Superior Court judge and enter a plea.

38-year-old Haworth is currently on administrative leave with the Pasco Police Department.