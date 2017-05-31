Several facing new charges after emphasis patrol

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department says multiple agencies conducted an extra patrol focusing on gang members. On May 25th, Yakima SWAT Officers, Washington State Department of Corrections Officers and the Violent Offender Task Force arrested 15 people, eight of those were known gang members or associates.

Officers also finished charging documents for several people arrested and found two stolen firearms that were unlawfully possessed by gang members.

The group served eight felony warrants and eleven misdemeanor warrants. There are also several new charges for those arrested. Those include, two new felony charges, one new misdemeanor charges, seven new traffic citations, two stolen guns recovered, and one dangerous dog impounded.

A spokesperson with the Yakima Police Department says they chose the 25th as apart of the Yakima SWAT Team's training week and did the emphasis in response to the recent violence.

The Yakima SWAT Team consists of members of the Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Union Gap Police Department, Grandview Police Department and the Yakima Fire Department. The Violent Offender Task Force has representatives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, United States Marshals Service and the Washington State Department of Corrections.