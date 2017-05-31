Multiple Yakima law enforcement agencies make 15 gang related arrestsPosted: Updated:
Honoring the fallen in Yakima on Memorial Day
Wapato ranked poorest city in state of Washington
Yakima laywers file paperwork to recall county clerk Janelle Riddle
The popularity and problems of dual language programs
Fire forces hundreds to evacuate homes near Leavenworth
Multiple Yakima law enforcement agencies make 15 gang related arrests
Yakima SWAT Officers, Washington State Department of Corrections Officers and the Violent Offender Task Force conducted an emphasis patrol focusing on gang members with outstanding warrants on May 25, 2017.More >>
Clerk and customer treated for minor injuries after armed robbery
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is still looking for suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday night.More >>
Several facing new charges after emphasis patrol
The Yakima Police Department says multiple agencies conducted an extra patrol focusing on gang members.More >>
Safety tips for a safe outdoor grilling season
A house fire over the weekend sent a man to the hospital with severe burns.More >>
Body of 25-year-old who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls found
Dive Rescue and search and rescue crews are looking for a man who fell over a cliff at Palouse Falls State Park.More >>
WAPC issues snake bite seasonal health alert
Washington summer is quickly approaching and hiking season is upon us, bringing ample opportunities to interact with Washington's native wildlife--including snakes.More >>
President Trump's budget could devastate wheat exports, experts say
Wheat experts from Washington and Idaho say the agriculture cuts in President Donald Trump's budget proposal would have a devastating impact on U.S. wheat exports.More >>
Man transported to Harborview after motorcycle accident
A Sunnyside man is at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a motorcycle accident near Mabton.More >>
Honoring the fallen in Yakima on Memorial Day
Some 1.3 million men and women in uniform have given their lives protecting American ideals in war.More >>
Man arrested in connection to stabbing in Ellensburg
One man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing someone after a domestic dispute in Ellensburg.More >>
