Multiple Yakima law enforcement agencies make 15 gang related arrests

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima SWAT Officers, Washington State Department of Corrections Officers and the Violent Offender Task Force conducted an emphasis patrol focusing on gang members with outstanding warrants on May 25, 2017. The officers checked residences and contacted several persons in the City of Yakima and Yakima County during the emphasis patrol. During the patrol, 15 persons were arrested and 8 of those were known gang members or associates. In addition to the outstanding warrants, officers completed charging documents for several new charges on persons arrested and recovered two stolen firearms that were unlawfully possessed by gang members. The following is a list of warrants served and new charges:

Felony Warrants Served 8

Misdemeanor Warrants Served 11

New felony Charges 2

Mew Misdemeanor Charges 1

Traffic Citations Issued 7

Stolen Guns Recovered 2

Dangerous Dog Impounded 1

The date was selected as part of the Yakima SWAT Team’s training week. The team performed the gang emphasis patrol in response to the recent incidents of violence. The SWAT Team chose to forego their training day and take a proactive approach to address gang members involved in violent crime in the City of Yakima and Yakima County.

The Yakima SWAT Team consists of members of the Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Union Gap Police Department, Grandview Police Department and the Yakima Fire Department. The Violent Offender Task Force has representatives from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service and the Washington State Department of Corrections.