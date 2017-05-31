Several KPD traffic officers excelled in last week's motorcycle training

YAKIMA, WA - The Kennewick Police Department sent out the following press release regarding their traffic officers' excellence during motorcycle training last week.

"Each year our Traffic Officers who are assigned motors attend training sponsored by the North American Motor Officers Association (NAMOA), which was held last week in Yakima. Dozens of officers attend this training from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, British Columbia and Alberta Canada.

"The last day training, officers compete in various skills competitions with a very talented field of riders. We are proud of some local officers who placed very well at the competition.

"Sergeant Matt Newton and Officer Lee Cooper placed 1st in the Pairs Barrels Kawasaki Division; BCSO Deputy Brian Tungesvik placed 2nd in the Proficiency Course and 3rd in the Individual Barrels.

"A big congratulations to Officer Lee Cooper for his 1st place finish in the Individual Barrels, 1st place in the Slow Race, 1st place in the Proficiency Course (Kawasaki Division) and was the Top Rider overall.

"Congratulations Deputy Tungesvik, Sergeant Newton and Officer Cooper! We are very proud of your accomplishments!"