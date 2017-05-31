Umatilla County Sheriff's Office shares Memorial Day weekend extra patrol results

PENDLETON, OR - Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were providing extra patrol over the Memorial Day Weekend, and “It was a great success,” says Sgt. Joshua Roberts. Five drivers were arrested for DUII over the four day event, and 29 other drivers were cited/warned for traffic violations.

At about 8:15 p.m. on 5/26/17, Alfredo Garcia-Preciado (25 years old) of Hermiston was stopped by Sgt. Josh Roberts for speeding on Powerline Road outside of Hermiston. The contact ultimately led to Garcia’s arrest for DUII. His breath alcohol content (BAC) was .12%.

A little after midnight on 5/27/2017, Gail Susan Yi (35 Years old) of Hermiston was stopped by Deputy Nathan Rankin for failing to drive within her lane, and running a stop sign. The contact ultimately led to her arrest for DUII. Yi’s BAC was .13%.

At about 9:15 p.m. on 5/27/2017, Sgt. Josh Roberts was driving north on Highway 395 between Hermiston and Umatilla in an unmarked patrol vehicle, when a car passed him at over 90 mph. Sgt. Roberts stopped the vehicle and contacted the driver, Jacob Joe Martinez (32 years old) of Hermiston. The contact ultimately led to Martinez’s arrest for DUII. His BAC was .14%.

At about 11:10 p.m. on 5/27/2017, Deputy Trevor Limburg responded to the 1500 block of North Ott Road outside of Hermiston to assist Hermiston PD in locating a driver that had just been involved in a hit and run crash at the edge of the city limits. The suspect driver, Jesse Luis Lopez (25 years old) of Hermiston was located behind the wheel of his vehicle, passed out. Deputy Limburg interviewed Lopez and ultimately arrested him for DUII, and Hit/Run-Property. Lopez’s BAC was .14%.

At about 11:15 p.m. on 5/28/2017, Deputy Trevor Limburg was patrolling on Highway 395 near Umatilla. At that time, he observed a vehicle failing to drive within its lane. Deputy Limburg contacted the driver, Ricardo Santo-Ramirez (36 Years old) of Bremerton, Washington. The contact ultimately led to Santo-Ramirez’s arrest for DUII. His BAC was .14%.

“Our deputies are committed to the safety of our citizens. These grant events give us the opportunity to increase deterrence of impaired and distracted driving, and apprehend offenders before they injure or kill someone,” said Sgt. Roberts. “I am truly proud of our deputies’ dedication to the community.”

Law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon participated in the nationwide event, in an effort to get more impaired drivers off the street, and save lives that would otherwise be lost.

The DUI/HVE event was funded through a grant from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association.