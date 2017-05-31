Southridge HS football coach Keith Munson resigns

KENNEWICK, WA - Southridge High School football coach Keith Munson resigned this morning, a week after Kennewick School District announced it won't renew Munson's teaching contract.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with Munson, and he told him that the reason the district said his contract isn't being renewed is because of the results of an evaluation a Southridge administrator conducted on a class Munson was teaching in April.

The district was ready to renew Munson's coaching contract, but high school coaching salaries are only a fraction of teaching salaries, so Munson says he and his family will move on. But not before finishing his commitment to his students.

"Even though my teaching contract wasn't renewed, I've been teaching there the whole time and I'll teach up until the end," Munson said.

In his one season at Southridge, Munson guided the Suns to their first state playoff appearance since 2011, but now the Suns will have to fill their head coaching position once again.

Munson says he's on the market now looking for new jobs, but at this point he doesn't know if his job search will be local, regional, or national.