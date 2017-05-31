Living with Lyme disease: one woman advises you to protect yourself from ticks

UNITED STATES, WA - Right now, tick season is shaping up to be a bad one. One woman wants to warn people of the diseases these bugs carry, since she's been dealing with Lyme disease for the past 11 years.

Mary Grayce Hart loves walks in the park, but for the past 11 years, her life hasn't been one.

"It's debilitating," Hart said. "I suffer with chronic pain. I feel sick a lot. Just general not feeling well."

She was diagnosed with Lyme disease approximately a year after she started exhibiting symptoms, and she had to drop out of college because of it.

"I don't think like I used to," said Hart. "I trip over words. Wreaked havoc with my life."

She's been posting about her experience with it on Facebook to raise awareness, and while scrolling through...she saw a viral Facebook post showing a woman putting peppermint oil on a tick on her arm.

Hart says that's dangerous.

The tick can actually vomit into your body, or spit in there, which leaves a chance of contracting any disease they have.

She says the best way to remove ticks is using a needlepoint tweezer.

"I just want people to be aware and not deal with this like I have," she said.

Experts say wear light-colored clothing so you can see ticks easier. Also, definitely use insect repellent when you're outside.