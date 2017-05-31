Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captainPosted: Updated:
Tri-Cities VideoMore>>
-
Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captain
Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captain
Southridge HS football coach Keith Munson resigns
Southridge HS football coach Keith Munson resigns
Make-A-Wish in need of volunteers to help local kids with critical illnesses
Make-A-Wish in need of volunteers to help local kids with critical illnesses
Safety tips for a safe outdoor grilling season
Safety tips for a safe outdoor grilling season
Body of 25-year-old who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls found
Body of 25-year-old who fell off cliff at Palouse Falls found
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captain
Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captain
While one Richland Fire Department Captain is retiring, another is taking his place...but they share a special moment from the new captain's childhood.More >>
While one Richland Fire Department Captain is retiring, another is taking his place...but they share a special moment from the new captain's childhood.More >>
Southridge HS football coach Keith Munson resigns
Southridge HS football coach Keith Munson resigns
Southridge High School football coach Keith Munson resigned this morning, a week after Kennewick School District announced it won't renew Munson's teaching contract.More >>
Southridge High School football coach Keith Munson resigned this morning, a week after Kennewick School District announced it won't renew Munson's teaching contract.More >>
$1025 fine for littering a lit tobacco product
$1025 fine for littering a lit tobacco product
The Washington State Patrol sent out the following press release regarding the fine for littering a lit tobacco product.More >>
The Washington State Patrol sent out the following press release regarding the fine for littering a lit tobacco product.More >>
What teen suicidal symptoms parents should look for
What teen suicidal symptoms parents should look for
The issue of suicide is a tough topic for anyone to talk about, but it's even harder for parents with their teenagers.More >>
The issue of suicide is a tough topic for anyone to talk about, but it's even harder for parents with their teenagers.More >>
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office shares Memorial Day weekend extra patrol results
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office shares Memorial Day weekend extra patrol results
Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were providing extra patrol over the Memorial Day Weekend, and “It was a great success,” says Sgt. Joshua Roberts.More >>
Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office were providing extra patrol over the Memorial Day Weekend, and “It was a great success,” says Sgt. Joshua Roberts.More >>
Make-A-Wish in need of volunteers to help local kids with critical illnesses
Make-A-Wish in need of volunteers to help local kids with critical illnesses
Sophia Bean has many scars, and she's only ten years old.More >>
Sophia Bean has many scars, and she's only ten years old.More >>
Several KPD traffic officers excelled in last week's motorcycle training
Several KPD traffic officers excelled in last week's motorcycle training
The Kennewick Police Department sent out the following press release regarding their traffic officers' excellence during motorcycle training last week.More >>
The Kennewick Police Department sent out the following press release regarding their traffic officers' excellence during motorcycle training last week.More >>
Pasco Police officer faces rape charges
Pasco Police Officer facing rape charges
Charges have been filed against a Pasco Police Officer.More >>
Charges have been filed against a Pasco Police Officer.More >>
Smoke causes firefighters to close part of U.S. 395
Smoke causes firefighters to close part of U.S. 395
U.S. 395 is back open after several fires between Eltopia and Connell.More >>
U.S. 395 is back open after several fires between Eltopia and Connell.More >>
Glenn's Hometown News: Glamping at a B&B in Zillah
Glenn's Hometown News: Glamping at a B&B in Zillah
For this edition of Glenn's Hometown News, Glenn Cassie learned about a new offshoot of camping called "glamping", or glamorous camping.More >>
For this edition of Glenn's Hometown News, Glenn Cassie learned about a new offshoot of camping called "glamping", or glamorous camping.More >>