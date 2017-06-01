Yakima Police looking for two more suspects in armed robbery

YAKIMA, WA - Right now, Yakima Police are investigating after yet another armed robbery in Yakima. This one happened at the Burger King on Yakima Avenue around 3:15 Thursday morning.

Police tell NBC Right Now two masked suspects hid behind a garbage can and waited for an employee to take the garbage out. After the employee came outside, the men showed a gun and followed him back inside. The suspects got away with a deposit bag and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects then took off towards the Greenway where they may have parked a car.

Police say the suspects were wearing all black clothing, both were wearing masks, one all black and the other with a skull on it. One of the suspects was also carrying a Jansport backpack. Officers think they could be related to other robberies in the area.

Officers say the suspects didn't fire any shots and no one was hurt.