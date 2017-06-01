Officers respond to infant death in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - On June 1st, KPD Patrol officers and KFD medics were dispatched to a residence on W. 4th Avenue for an infant not breathing.

Upon arrival of police and EMS, the infant was determined to be deceased. The infant, a 7-week-old male, lived in the residence with his mother and father.

No other children of these two adults were present in the home. The investigation is continuing.