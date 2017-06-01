Deputies seek info on drive by shooting suspects

ROYAL CITY, WA – Grant County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help identifying people who may be associated with a Wednesday drive-by shooting near Royal City.

Deputies and Royal City police responded around 1 p.m. to 14289 Road A.7-Southwest for a report of shots fired. Deputies learned a silver four-door passenger car, possibly an Infinity, with dark colored rims had driven slowly past the end of the driveway and the passenger fired three shots towards a home. One of the bullets struck a vehicle parked in the driveway. There were no injuries.

Deputies are reviewing video surveillance footage, but as of now there are no descriptions of the vehicle’s occupants. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcount ywa.gov. Reference case number 17GS05850. Tipsters can remain anonymous.