Prosser HS starts new campaign to raise awareness about mental illness
A different dealership for each birthday: one woman is riding her Harley cross-country
LIGO Hanford Observatory discovers new population of black holes
#ThrowbackThursday: Kennewick Fire Department's very first fire engine is back in all its golden glory
Prosser HS starts new campaign to raise awareness about mental illness
Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captain
A different dealership for each birthday: one woman is riding her Harley cross-country
One woman who's turning 48 wanted to do something special for her birthday...she's originally from New York and stopped through Tri-Cities today.
LIGO Hanford Observatory discovers new population of black holes
We always hear about bad news at the Hanford site, but today there was a major breakthrough at an observatory on the site.
Prosser HS starts new campaign to raise awareness about mental illness
A new Netflix series is creating a lot of buzz regarding its theme of teen suicide, with some critics accusing the show of over-simplifying mental illness.
#ThrowbackThursday: Kennewick Fire Department's very first fire engine is back in all its golden glory
In the 1920s, Kennewick Fire Department bought its very first fire engine: Old Bessie.
Deputies seek info on drive by shooting suspects
Grant County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help identifying people who may be associated with a Wednesday drive-by shooting near Royal City.
Officers respond to infant death in Kennewick
On June 1st, KPD Patrol officers and KFD medics were dispatched to a residence on W. 4th Avenue for an infant not breathing.
DOE will fill collapsed nuclear waste tunnel with grout
The U.S. Department of Energy has decided a partially collapsed tunnel containing radioactive waste will be filled with a concrete-like grout.
Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captain
While one Richland Fire Department Captain is retiring, another is taking his place...but they share a special moment from the new captain's childhood.
Southridge HS football coach Keith Munson resigns
Southridge High School football coach Keith Munson resigned this morning, a week after Kennewick School District announced it won't renew Munson's teaching contract.
$1025 fine for littering a lit tobacco product
The Washington State Patrol sent out the following press release regarding the fine for littering a lit tobacco product.
