YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police are investigating yet another armed robbery.

Department Spokesman Mike Bastinelli says there are similarities between many of the nearly two dozen robberies this year, but police won't say how many are possibly connected.

The latest robbery happened overnight at Burger King on Yakima Avenue just east of I-82.

Two masked suspects hid behind the restaurant, and when an employee opened the door to take the garbage out, the men showed they had a gun and forced the employee back inside.

This robbery is just one in a string of businesses that have been hit this year. Yesterday, we showed you the disturbing surveillance video from the robbery at the Ahtanum General Store. YPD says they have met with convenience store owners to help them take steps to make their business safer.

"These thieves are looking for opportunities," said Bastinelli. "They're looking for easy opportunities. The challenge for the business owners is to try and make it as difficult as possible."

Some local businesses that are open late are now requiring that customers show their face first before being let inside, but at this point police still have not identified any suspects.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Yakima Police at 575-6200.