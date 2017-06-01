A different dealership for each birthday: one woman is riding her Harley cross-country

KENNEWICK, WA - One woman who's turning 48 wanted to do something special for her birthday...she's originally from New York and stopped through Tri-Cities today. Reporter Mackenzie Maynard caught up with her to find out what brought her to town.

"Number 31," announced Lesley Grogan. She's not talking about her age or how many motorcycles she's had.

"I decided 48, Alaska for my 49th, and Hawaii for my 50th."

She's talking about the stops on her bucket list trip, and Rattlesnake Harley Davidson is stop number 31. She rode in a little after 11:00 a.m. this morning, coming from Bend, Oregon and headed to Lewiston, Idaho next.

"After I thought this up, I could not figure out how to go state to state from the Harley book," Grogan said.

She's a die-hard Harley Davidson fan, so she decided for her 48th birthday she'd visit a Harley Davidson store in all 48 states...excluding Alaska and Hawaii.

"I dropped the book off on her desk and I said, 'pick me one dealer per state, I don't care about names or anything,' and said, 'get me all the way around the 48 states,'" explained Grogan.

With a little help from AAA, she got a list of addresses of the 48 dealers she'd be stopping at.

"Hard to get used to figuring out how far you could ride, where you would be and where you're sleeping," Grogan said.

She started her journey on May 19th and is giving herself one month to complete the ride.

"We're taking the poker chips, I have a Harley Davidson living room and that'll be on the wall with this trip."

And she's collecting shirts...after collecting all 50, she's going to be making a quilt out of them all.

"Where'd he say we were going? Lewiston, Idaho? The route is being calculated, how cool is that?"

But for now, it's off to Lewiston, stop number 32.