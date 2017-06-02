Pasco man will spend 97 months in prison for energy fraud

SPOKANE, WA - A 43-year-old Pasco man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for embezzling millions of dollars.

Scott Johnson, the founder of Gen-X Energy Group, an alternative fuel company based in Pasco and Moses Lake, falsely claimed to make millions of gallons of renewable energy from food waste. The IRS paid the company in alternative fuel tax credits.

Johnson pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the government and wire fraud in November of 2015.

Now, he'll have to pay the government $9,517,412.50 and his victims $6,175,929.17.

This investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Environmental Protection Agency's Criminal Investigation Division, and the United States Secret Service, with assistance from the Washington State Patrol.