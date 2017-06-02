Benton Co. physician suspended for alleged substandard clinical practices and improper opioid prescribing

OLYMPIA, WA - The Medical Quality Assurance Commission has immediately suspended the medical license of Benton County physician Janet S. Arnold (MD00025273). The Commission’s charges allege that Dr. Arnold committed unprofessional conduct and violated the standard of care with respect to 23 different patients.

The alleged violations include: chronic non-cancer pain management, and prescribing excessive quantities and doses of controlled substances, particularly narcotics; and incompetently managing numerous other ancillary patient health and primary care issues. The combined effects of Dr. Arnold’s misconduct creates an imminent danger to the safety and welfare of the public.

Dr. Arnold cannot practice as a physician in Washington until the charges are resolved. She has 20 days to respond to the charges and to request a hearing.