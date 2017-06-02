Benton Co. physician suspended for alleged substandard clinical practices and improper opioid prescribingPosted: Updated:
A different dealership for each birthday: one woman is riding her Harley cross-country
LIGO Hanford Observatory discovers new population of black holes
#ThrowbackThursday: Kennewick Fire Department's very first fire engine is back in all its golden glory
Prosser HS starts new campaign to raise awareness about mental illness
Firefighter replaces childhood inspiration as new captain
WA state part of multi-state salmonella outbreak
The Department of Health confirmed today that 16 people have been diagnosed with Salmonella after coming in contact with live poultry.More >>
Benton Co. physician suspended for alleged substandard clinical practices and improper opioid prescribing
The Medical Quality Assurance Commission has immediately suspended the medical license of Benton County physician Janet S. Arnold.More >>
Kadlec receives ACR Accreditation in stereotactic breast biopsy
Kadlec has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in stereotactic breast biopsy as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology.More >>
Suspect in Kennewick Dumpster Fire Not Facing Charges
Kennewick police have decided not to charge the woman *they believe is responsible for starting three dumpster fires earlier this week. Kennewick police say the woman was homeless and suffering from mental health issues and they felt she would be better served getting mental health treatment rather than spending time in jail. So they connected her with the experts at Lourdes Counseling Center. In the past year months roughly 20 people-- people like the woman...More >>
Pasco man will spend 97 months in prison for energy fraud
A 43-year-old Pasco man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for embezzling millions of dollars.More >>
A different dealership for each birthday: one woman is riding her Harley cross-country
One woman who's turning 48 wanted to do something special for her birthday...she's originally from New York and stopped through Tri-Cities today.More >>
LIGO Hanford Observatory discovers new population of black holes
We always hear about bad news at the Hanford site, but today there was a major breakthrough at an observatory on the site.More >>
Prosser HS starts new campaign to raise awareness about mental illness
A new Netflix series is creating a lot of buzz regarding its theme of teen suicide, with some critics accusing the show of over-simplifying mental illness.More >>
#ThrowbackThursday: Kennewick Fire Department's very first fire engine is back in all its golden glory
In the 1920s, Kennewick Fire Department bought its very first fire engine: Old Bessie.More >>
Deputies seek info on drive by shooting suspects
Grant County sheriff’s deputies are asking the public for help identifying people who may be associated with a Wednesday drive-by shooting near Royal City.More >>
