Pasco School District announces Summer Food Service Program for children under 18

PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District announces the Summer Food Service Program. This is a federally-mandated program, and meals will be made available at no charge to attending children 18 years of age and younger. No meals will be provided on July 4. Meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided Monday-Friday (unless otherwise noted) at the following sites and times:

• New Horizons High School, 3110 W. Argent Road

June 19-July 7, 7:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Maya Angelou Elementary, 6601 N. Road 84

June 19-Aug. 11, 8:30-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Curie STEM Elementary School, 715 California Avenue

June 19-June 30, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 10:40-11:45 a.m.

July 10-13, (Monday-Thursday, Lunch only), 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 17-Aug. 3, (Monday-Thursday), 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Aug. 7-10, (Monday-Thursday, Lunch only), 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Memorial Park, 1520 Shoshone Street (prep will be at Pasco High School)

June 19-July 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

• Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road

June 19-July 7, 7:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Aug. 7-Aug. 18, 7:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Avenue

June 19-July 7, 7:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 10-July 12, 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Aug. 9-Aug. 11 (Wednesday-Friday, Breakfast only), 8:15-8:45 a.m.

Aug. 14-Aug. 22, 8:15-8:45 a.m., 12-12:30 p.m.

• Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Avenue

July 10-13, (Monday-Thursday, Lunch only), 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 17-Aug. 3, (Monday-Thursday), 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Aug. 7-10, (Monday-Thursday, Lunch only), 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Franklin STEM Elementary School, 6010 Road 52

July 10-13, (Monday-Thursday, Lunch only), 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

July 17-Aug. 3, (Monday-Thursday), 8-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Aug. 7-10, (Monday-Thursday, Lunch only), 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

For additional questions on the Summer Food Service Program, please contact the Pasco Nutrition Services Office, (509) 546-2836.