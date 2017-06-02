President Trump signs bills into law to help law enforcement and veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed two bills into law to help public safety officers and military veterans.

One measure prioritizes the hiring and training of veterans to become law enforcement officers, giving preference to certain Justice Department grant applications from state and local law enforcement agencies that use the money to hire veterans.

The second measure aims to speed Justice Department processing of benefit claims for survivors of public safety officers killed in the line of duty.

The measure also covers claims for officers who become disabled due to injuries suffered while performing their duties, and for the educational costs of spouses and children of officers who've been killed or injured in the line of duty.

Trump says he's "very happy" to sign the bills.