Yakima City Council holds meeting to discuss recent violent crimes

YAKIMA, WA - The City Council holds a special meeting to discuss the issue of violent crime that's been gripping the city all year long.

The issue is now reaching the state level. A handful of Washington legislators, including State Senator Curtis King, were at this meeting. City leaders are asking the state for a maximum amount of $400,000, and say the money would go to law enforcement to keep intense pressure on the street to try and curb some of the violence.

Overall crime is lower than 2016, but there is a significant increase in violent crime, including armed robberies, gang-related shootings, and homicides.

So far, Yakima Police has spent more than $700,000 in overtime pay for officers. YPD has spent 73 percent of the entire year's overtime budget in just five months.

"We need a sustained effort over a long period of time to take the comfort level away from these individuals who feel that they can carry their guns with them," said YPD Chief Dominic Rizzi. "They can engage in this activity on a daily basis."

Police still need the public's help to identify suspects in nearly two dozen armed robberies this year, and the gunman who shot and killed a clerk at the AM-PM in downtown Yakima back in April.

If you know anything about these crimes, you can call Yakima Police at 509-575-6200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980.