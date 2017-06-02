Car rear-ends school bus with children on board in Pasco

PASCO, WA - A school bus was involved in an accident with kids on board. The call came in around 3:57 this afternoon. A Pasco School District bus with five elementary school kids on board was rear-ended by a car at Sandifur Parkway and Road 68 in Pasco.

The driver of the car walked away uninjured, as did all five kids and the bus driver.

Sandifur Parkway was closed to drivers trying to access Road 68 while Pasco Police and Pasco School District investigated.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.