Newly crowned Mrs. Washington shares her experiences

KENNEWICK, WA - This past week, a woman from the Tri-Cities won the Mrs. Washington pageant for the first time in the history of the event.

Reporter Kristina Shalhoup learned that for Deidra Murphy, pageant life is about a lot more than the glitz and glamour. She started on stage when she was 23, but only began competing in the Mrs. Washington pageant three years ago.

Murphy suffered from severe insomnia and depression, to the point where she was only getting one or two hours of sleep every night. She began using holistic health practices, hoping they would help her feel better. And when they did, she decided that she would use pageantry to help spread the word.

"Just by getting involved and serving the community around you and finding something fun and passionate that you can share with others, that's going to make a difference in your life and all the lives that you're impacting," Murphy said.

With support from her husband and her community, Murphy's come a long way from her first and second years in the Mrs. Washington pageant where she didn't take the crown.

This time, when the judges called her name saying that she'd won, she said that the experience was as if she was floating above her body, watching the entire event take place.