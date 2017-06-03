Firefighters host fundraiser for fire victims

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA.-- On Saturday, members of Franklin County Fire District 3 took a break from fighting fires, and found a new way to serve the community: a yard sale!

Over the past week, firefighters have been reaching out through Facebook, Craigslist, and other sources, asking for unwanted, but still valuable items. On Saturday, those firefighters, and all those items came together at station 33 in Franklin County for a "Take What You Need, Pay What You Can" yard sale.

All money raised at the yard sale went to benefit the Helping Hands Fund, which FCFD3 uses to help those who have been affected by fires, especially around the holidays.