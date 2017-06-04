Police identify body of 59-year-old Yakima man

WEST VALLEY, WA - We now know the Yakima man found dead at his home in West Valley is 59-year-old Stan Brader. The Yakima County Coroner says Brader died from a blunt force trauma to the head.

YAKIMA, WA.-- Right now, the Yakima Police Department is investigating a crime scene on the 1600 block of 72nd Avenue.

Officers tell us that they received a phone call around 7 AM on Sunday about a burned car just outside of Wapato. Upon finding the car, they wanted to check the welfare of the registered owner. When they spoke with the owner, they said they had sold the car to a neighbor.

After surveying the neighbor's property, they discovered what they believed to be a crime scene, and not long after, found the body of a 59-year-old man.

Right now, the investigation is still underway, and officers are surveying the property. They do not believe this was a random act.

If you know anything, or have seen anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.