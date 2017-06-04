Shopping for a cause: Local store celebrates one-year anniversary

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Happy first anniversary to the Seattle Children's Bargain Boutique. The Kennewick store gives shopping a second meaning, as all profits from the store go to uncompensated care for children in the hospital whose parents are having a tough time paying their bills.

The goal for this store is to make sure that all children get equal care. For JoAnn Hoff, the store's manager, the mission is personal. Many years ago, her son was a patient at Seattle Children's. Now, she spends her days working to give back.

"It's fun to come, and it's fun to see what you can accomplish in a day's time," Hoff told KNDU, "And at the end of the day you go home and you're happy. There's not many jobs you can say that."

Right now, the store is open every day of the week. To find out more information, you can look here.