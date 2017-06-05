Police investigating fatal shooting at business in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the multiple shooting in an industrial park in Orlando (all times local):



10:30 a.m.



The focus of the police investigation into a fatal shooting with multiple victims is a business that makes awnings for recreational vehicles.



Orange County Sheriff's deputies were zeroing in Monday morning on the Fiamma Inc. business in an industrial park in Orlando, Florida.



The company says on its website that it is one of the largest manufacturers of awnings for camper vans, motor coaches and sports utility vehicles.



Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is expected to give a briefing. Officials said there were multiple fatalities and that situation is contained.



___



10:15 a.m.



Witness accounts are beginning to emerge from a multiple shooting inside a business in an industrial park in the Orlando area.



The Associated Press talked with Shelley Adams, whose sister, Sheila McIntrye, works for the company and was in the bathroom when shots rang out.



McIntyre is safe with police now but she called her sister during the shooting, and she was very upset.



She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead."



___



10:10 a.m.



The FBI is joining the investigation into a multiple shooting in an industrial park in the Orlando area.



Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was expected to give a briefing Monday about what happened at the warehouse in an industrial area of east Orlando.



The sheriff's office says there are multiple fatalities. Officials haven't said how many, but they do say that the situation is contained.



Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.



No further details were immediately available.

