Grandview Police investigating fight involving gang members

GRANDVIEW, WA - Grandview Police are still investigating a gang fight from Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a fight and shots fired outside the Westside Market on the 500 Block of Euclid St. just before 8:30 Saturday night.

Callers told police they heard about five gunshots. Investigators found shell casings at the scene. After looking over surveillance video, police identified the suspects as local gang members. They say the members started fighting, then each party fired separate shots. Officers didn't find any victims at the scene.

At the same time, someone found a bullet lodged in a wall inside an apartment several blocks away. Officers say no one at the apartment was hit, and they are processing the bullet Police are still trying to figure out if the two incidents are related.

Grandview Police Chief Kal Fuller said in a statement, "This type of crime is very unusual for us. We take it very seriously when this type of thing happens. What information we have gathered will be passed on to our detective for follow up. Our goal is to keep Grandview a safe place to live."

If you know anything you should call GPD at (509) 882-2000.

