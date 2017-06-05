Grandview Police investigating fight involving gang membersPosted: Updated:
Selah seniors walk through their old school
YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies
Apps to make your life easier
What teen suicidal symptoms parents should look for
Honoring the fallen in Yakima on Memorial Day
I-90 back open after brush fire near Vantage
Interstate 90 is back open after a fire forced The Washington State Department of Transportation to close it and evacuate campers.
Grandview Police investigating fight involving gang members
Grandview Police are still investigating a gang fight from Saturday night.
Yakima Police Department investigating after finding body
YAKIMA, WA.-- Right now, the Yakima Police Department is investigating a crime scene on the 1600 block of 72nd Avenue. Officers tell us that they received a phone call around 7 AM on Sunday about a burned car just outside of Wapato.
Yakima chef plans to use national exposure to help his hometown
A Yakima pastor and home chef went national this week as he got the chance to showcase his cooking skills on a popular competition show.
Selah seniors walk through their old school
A real life 'flashback Friday' happened for seniors at Selah High School this morning.
Yakima City Council holds meeting to discuss recent violent crimes
The City Council holds a special meeting to discuss the issue of violent crime that's been gripping the city all year long.
WA state part of multi-state salmonella outbreak
The Department of Health confirmed today that 16 people have been diagnosed with Salmonella after coming in contact with live poultry.
YPD encourages business owners to take steps to prevent late night armed robberies
Yakima Police are investigating yet another armed robbery.
Yakima Police looking for two more suspects in armed robbery
Right now, Yakima Police are investigating after yet another armed robbery in Yakima.
Apps to make your life easier
We all have very busy lives; are apps the answer to making them easier? And with hundreds of options, which ones actually help?
