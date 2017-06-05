I-90 back open after brush fire near Vantage

NEAR VANTAGE, WA - Interstate 90 is back open after a fire forced The Washington State Department of Transportation to close it and evacuate campers. The started around 6 Sunday night, about eleven miles west of George between I-90 and the Columbia River.

Deputies warned campers in the area of the level two evacuation notices and urged them to be ready to leave.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a thousand acres burned. Traffic was backed up for hours while firefighters worked to get the flames out. The road reopened just after 9:30 p.m.

Right now, firefighters think a barbecue started the fire. Deputies say there will be no criminal charges filed.