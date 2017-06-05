Pendleton man dies after jumping in front of SUV

PILOT ROCK, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State Police say a 23-year-old man died when he jumped in front of an SUV on Highway 395 near Pilot Rock.



The agency says bystanders performed CPR on 23-year-old Bradley McMann, but the Pendleton resident died at the scene Saturday. The driver, a 46-year-old woman from Halfway, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.



After interviewing witnesses and McMann's relatives, investigators concluded the pedestrian intentionally went into traffic.

